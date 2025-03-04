Bhubaneswar: Photos of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar have sparked a controversy after the pics went viral on social media.

The pictures, which were reportedly taken on Monday when Das visited the temple, have raised questions as to how they were captured despite restrictions on photography within the temple premises. Mobile phones and cameras are prohibited inside the temple premises.

The images show Das and several Congress workers on the premises. The temple administration was yet to comment on the matter.

This incident has triggered reactions from various quarters, with some questioning whether special privileges were extended to the Congress leader.