Balasore: A pilgrim bus from Uttar Pradesh overturned in Odisha's Balasore district killing at least four persons and injuring over 30 others.

The incident occurred at Mahammad Nagar area on National Highway-60 under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore in the wee hours of today.

The bus was en route to Puri carrying 57 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the private bus with 57 pilgrims started from Sidharth Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh at around 10 am on September 18. After covering pilgrimage sites including Banaras, Gaya, Gangasagar and Kolkata, the bus moved to Puri on Friday night.

At around 12.30 AM, the pilgrim bus overturned on the NH in Jaleswar. On receiving information, Jaleswar police station IIC Ranjan Kumar Sethi along with fire services personnel rushed to the site for a rescue operation of pilgrims, who were trapped under the bus. With the help of locals, the police managed to rescue over 50 people, of them health conditions of over 30 were critical. While 17 victims were taken to Balasore DHH, others are currently undergoing treatment at G.K. Bhattar Govt Hospital in Jaleswar.

Four persons including a woman died in the mishap. While the bus driver and helper absconded following the incident, the police detained the conductor and an agent, informed IIC Ranjan Kumar Sethi.

The Jaleswar police informed all the families of the victims about the accident.