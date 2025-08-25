Bhubaneswar: A Cadet Pilot Programme aimed at training tribal women will soon be launched in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced at the Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference held here today.

The programme will be implemented under the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme, the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, the Odisha Government signed an MoU with Air Works in the presence of CM Majhi. As part of the agreement, Air Works will help establish a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. This facility is expected to generate employment opportunities, enhance skills, and provide advanced training to Odisha’s youth, Majhi added.

Highlighting the State’s aviation plans, Majhi said a world-class international airport at Puri will serve as the gateway for millions of Jagannath devotees. He also announced the Government will introduce a Progressive Land Allotment Policy for airports in the State, under which flying training centres and UAV training hubs will be established.

The CM further informed Odisha is working on setting up 14 airports and 15 heliports across the State, along with a world-class flight training centre at Birasol in Dhenkanal.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who attended the event, assured full support from the Centre to strengthen Odisha’s aviation infrastructure.

Among those present were Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister Om Prakash Choudhury, and senior government officials.