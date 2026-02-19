Berhampur: Hearing a petition of former Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, the Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (III) directed him to undergo surgery at MKCG Medical College and Hospital while in judicial custody in connection with the murder of lawyer Pitabas Panda.

Panda has been lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail since December last year following his arrest in the murder case. After recently complaining of uneasiness, he was shifted from jail to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The court directed jail authorities to admit Panda to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for surgery and further treatment. However, the court rejected Panda’s request to undergo treatment at a private hospital.

The court also permitted his family members to remain present at the hospital during his surgery and treatment.

Former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Pintu Das, along with lawyer Madan Dalei, Sunil Hota, and Sunya Das, are among the other accused in the case and are currently lodged in Berhampur jail.

According to reports, on the night of October 6, 2025, Pitabas Panda was returning home when two assailants shot him near his residence. He was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.