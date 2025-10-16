Berhampur: In a significant breakthrough in the sensational murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, Berhampur Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from Bihar, including a sharpshooter believed to have carried out the killing.

The arrests come nearly ten days after the high-profile murder that sent shockwaves in Odisha.

According to reports, a special team of Berhampur Police tracked down the suspects after an intensive, multi-state surveillance operation spanning several days. One of the accused is suspected to have fired the fatal shot at Panda, while the other reportedly conducted a recce of the area before the attack.

Both accused were brought to Berhampur for interrogation on Wednesday night.

The arrests are part of a multi-state investigation covering Bihar, Delhi, and Kolkata, where Odisha Police teams have been working to gather intelligence on individuals suspected of coordinating the contract killing. The latest development marks a major step forward in the probe, which had seen limited progress since the murder.

Meanwhile, Berhampur Police have intensified questioning of two local persons — a close associate of Panda and a businessman — who allegedly had frequent contact with the slain lawyer. Wednesday’s questioning marked the fifth round of interrogation for the duo, who are believed to hold vital clues about the motive and masterminds behind the crime.

On the night of October 6, Panda was shot dead at point-blank range near his residence in Berhampur’s Kamapalli area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The brutal murder sparked outrage and condemnation from both legal and political circles across Odisha.

Given the precision and planning of the attack, police suspect it to be a contract killing executed by professional shooters hired from outside the state.