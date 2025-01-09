Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be transformed into a big hub for information technology (IT) in next two to three years, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here today.

“The Centre and the state government are working together to make Odisha a big hub for information technology. The issue has been thoroughly discussed with the Odisha Chief Minister. We will initiate the process in this regard in a couple of months,” said Vaishnaw on the sidelines of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) here.

Appropriate steps will be taken to impart proper training to the youths of Odisha as part of the efforts to make the state an IT hub, he added.

Vaishnaw also stated that the Centre has announced railway projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore for Odisha in the past.

“The construction work of these projects has been expedited. I have consulted the Odisha Chief Minister for development of railway infrastructure in the state. The Chief Minister has proposed some new rail projects in the state. The railway authorities will soon prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) in this regard,” said Vaishnaw, who also holds the railways portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

The Union Minister further revealed that the Indian Railways will run a special train from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025 at Prayagraj. “We will soon communicate this to the Odisha government,” he said.