Bhubaneswar: The state government has planned to set up a bird museum in Odisha.

The one-of-its-kind museum is likely to be established near Chilika lake that hosts lakhs of migratory birds in the winter season.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at the inauguration of 5th National Chilika Bird Festival today.

“The state government is considering Chilika, Barkul and Nalabana as the possible location of the bird museum. The Tourism Department, in association with the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), is now preparing a masterplan for the project,” said Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

The 5th Chilika Bird Festival coincides with the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, scheduled to be held in the capital city here from January 8 to 10. The bird festival will continue till January 12.

The state government has planned to showcase Chilika lake and the Nalabana bird sanctuary inside it as a major tourist destination before the guests.

The Tourism Department and the Forest Department have jointly made all arrangements for the visit of the attendees of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to Chilika.

Last year, as many as 11.37 lakh migratory birds of 187 species from far-flung places like Siberia, Russia, Mongolia and Central as well as Southeast Asia had thronged Chilika.

Notably, Chilika is the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia. It spread over three districts—Puri, Khurda and Ganjam—in Odisha.