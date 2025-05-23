Bhubaneswar: Initiating an action plan to curb pollution, Odisha Government has decided to retrofit old vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs).

As per Govt's plan, old government vehicles will be converted into EVs in the state.

"All existing old government buses will be retrofitted into EVs. Along with buses, the vehicles engaged in different departments of the government will also be converted into EVs in phases," informed Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena today.

"In this regard, the talks have been made with a Germany-based company for Electric Vehicle Retro-fitment. As per the discussion, a plant will be set up soon in Odisha to convert petrol or diesel run into EVs," he said.

On the other hand, Odisha Government will soon implement a new EV policy in the state.

Under the new EV policy, the subsidy amount being provided by the government to buy electric vehicles will be increased, the Minister said.