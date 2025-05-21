Bhubaneswar: KMBB Science Higher Secondary School in Cuttack district has secured 100 per cent results in this year’s Plus II examinations, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha.

Altogether 261 students of the school appeared the Plus II Science examinations this year. All of them have cleared the examinations, school sources said.

At least 35 students of the institute have secured over 90 per cent marks. Shubham Sahoo is the topper of the school with 96 per cent score.

As per the CHSE data, altogether 1.13 lakh students appeared the exams in Science stream. Of these students, 99,724 (87.50) have been declared as successful.

Altogether 1,906 students have secured over 90 per cent marks, said the CHSE.

Notably, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Plus II examinations in all four streams—Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational Studies—in the state this year.

Of them, 3.16 lakh students have passed the exams. The pass percentage stood at 82.77.