Bhubaneswar: A Plus-Two girl student allegedly died by suicide at a government quarters in Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, the girl was found hanging with a rope inside the rented quarters where she was staying with her elder sister. The deceased was a native of Pathuria area in Jagatsinghpur district.

Preliminary reports suggest that the incident occurred when the elder sister had gone out. Upon her return, she found her sister in a hanging state.

Capital police reached the spot soon after being informed and have launched an investigation into the matter. The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem.

So far, no reaction has been received from the family members regarding the incident. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death.