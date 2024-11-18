Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy died of electrocution at the Bali Jatra in Odisha's Cuttack city, last evening.

The deceased was identified as Biswaprakash Manthan of Jagatsinghpur. He was a Plus Two student at the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Tulasipur here.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 9 PM near the Cantonment Police Station as he came in contact with an electrically charged wire.

While crossing the road, the boy held a metallic divider, which had become electrically charged due to wires from decorative lights. He received electric shock on touching the divider and collapsed on the spot.

He was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.