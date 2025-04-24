Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Hatbhadra gram panchayat in Odisha on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on Thursday.

Hatbhadra, a model gram panchayat under Kusumi block in Mayurbhanj district, was awarded as the second-best gram panchayat in the country under the ‘Atmanirbhar Gram Panchayat’ category.

“This recognition celebrates Hatbhadra’s remarkable achievement in enhancing own source of revenue (OSR), championing self-sufficiency and embracing financial sustainability at the grassroots level,” said the state government in a statement today.

Besides, the State Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) in Odisha was felicitated with the second prize under the ‘Panchayat Kshamata Nirman Sarbottam Sansthan Puraskar’ category.

“This felicitation recognizes SIRD&PR’s excellence in capacity building, mentoring, handholding support to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across Odisha,” said the state government.

Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik congratulated SIRD&PR and Hatbhadra for their achievements at the national level.

“This national recognition is a matter of immense pride for Odisha. I sincerely thank all the PRI members, officials and the entire SIRD&PR team for their tireless efforts. It reflects our collective vision for empowered and self-reliant Gram Panchayats,” said the Minister.