Bhubaneswar: Over 34.85 lakh farmers in Odisha received the 20th installment of financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday, as part of the nationwide disbursal event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Under this installment, Rs 20,500 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across India. In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over Rs 697 crore (Rs 2,000 each) to beneficiaries at a special programme held at ICAR-CIFA on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said, "This is a people’s and farmers’ government. Within a year, we have rolled out multiple welfare schemes. Over 50 lakh farmers in Odisha are receiving Rs 4,000 annually under PM-KISAN, and together with CM-KISAN, each farmer is now benefitting from Rs 10,000 per year."

He announced that a saturation drive is underway in all blocks of the state to ensure 100% coverage of eligible farmers under PM-KISAN.

CM Majhi also informed that that farmers are getting additional support through state schemes. Under Samrudha Krushak Yojana, an additional Rs 800 input assistance is being provided. During the last Kharif season, nearly Rs 6,000 crore was distributed among 17 lakh farmers. In the Rabi season, Rs 1,600 crore reached over 3 lakh farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo announced that Odisha has received the Agriculture Today Award. He reiterated the government's commitment to doubling farmers’ income, highlighting the recent hike in the paddy procurement price to Rs 3,100 per quintal.

He urged farmers to diversify into alternative crops and oilseed cultivation apart from paddy cultivation, emphasizing the importance of organic farming and soil conservation.

“We must focus not only on higher income but also on health. Organic farming is the way forward,” Singh Deo said.

Among others Agriculture Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnaik, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and Khordha MLA Prasant Jagadev were present at the event.