Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of railway projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in Odisha. These projects aim to improve passenger convenience, strengthen freight operations, and stimulate economic activity across the region.

The Prime Minister laid foundation stones for rail flyover between Sambalpur city and Sarla. The project will be executed with an expenditure of Rs 273 crore. The flyover project will remove congestion at Sarla station and ensure uninterrupted movement of trains on the busy Sambalpur–Jharsuguda line, a crucial corridor for coal, mineral, and industrial freight. The initiative will greatly benefit the people of Sambalpur and adjoining areas.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the doubling of Koraput–Baiguda rail line and Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur rail line, said the Railways in a statement.

The doubling of the Koraput–Baiguda rail line (34 km) has been executed with an expenditure of Rs 481 crore): This development will streamline train operations, facilitate the movement of minerals and agricultural produce, and contribute to industrial growth in the resource-rich Koraput region.

Similarly, the doubling of the Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur rail line (82 km) has been done with an expenditure of 955 crore. The project will enable faster transport of iron ore from Bailadilla mines to steel plants across India. It will also boost both passenger and freight services in Odisha’s Koraput and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur in Odisha and Udhna (Surat) in Gujarat. The Amrit Bharat Express represents a new generation of trains designed with affordability, safety, and passenger comfort at its core

By directly linking Odisha with Gujarat and serving districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, the Amrit Bharat Express will not only provide faster and safer journeys but also foster stronger economic and cultural bonds across eastern, central, and western India, stated the Railways.

“Together, these initiatives represent a transformative step in Odisha’s rail development. They will reduce travel time, improve safety and punctuality, support industrial expansion, and generate new employment opportunities for farmers, traders, youth, and workers across the state,” it added.