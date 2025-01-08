Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to the State.

In a special aircraft, the Prime Minister arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here this evening. He is scheduled to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha tomorrow.

People lined up on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. Modi will make a night halt at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the Odisha government from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi will make another visit to the State this month. He is scheduled to address the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’: Make In Odisha Conclave 2025, Odisha’s flagship investment summit, on January 28 in Bhubaneswar.