Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed PMAY-Urban houses to beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar during a programme at Janata Maidan here.

After interacting with beneficiaries for around 30 minutes at the Sabar Sahi slum at Gadakan in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Subhadra Yojana benefitting over 25 lakh women in the state and launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban 2.0, a flagship scheme implemented by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

At the event, he handed over the keys of houses to PMAY-U beneficiaries. A total of 35 beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar received keys under the scheme today.

He mentioned that pucca houses will be handed over to more than 30 lakh families across the country from the land of Lord Jagannath today. He informed that 26 lakh houses have been handed over in rural and 4 lakh houses in the urban regions.

"Total 26 lakh pucca houses in villages and 4 lakh pucca houses in urban areas have been constructed with basic amenities such as toilet, electricity, water, and LPG connection under PMAY scheme so far," PM said addressing people at the programme.

“Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a reflection of women empowerment in India”, PM Modi remarked, noting that the property is now being registered in the name of women. He highlighted that almost 30 lakh families from across the country have performed Griha Pravesh today while 15 lakh new beneficiaries have been given approval letters today and funds have been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in a short time of 100 days.

“We have done this auspicious work from the holy land of Odisha and a large number of poor families of Odisha are also included in this”, PM Modi added. He said that a new beginning of life is taking place for lakhs of families who got permanent houses today.

Sharing his experience of participating in the Grih Pravesh of a tribal family earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that he can never forget their happiness and the satisfaction on their faces. “This experience, this feeling is worth the treasures of my entire life. This happiness as a result of change coming in the lives of the poor, dalit, deprived and tribal society gives me the energy to work harder”, Prime Minister Modi affirmed.

Besides, the PM also laid the foundation stone for various Railway projects worth Rs 2,871 Crore and National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 Crore for Odisha.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the PMAY-U 2.0 on August 9 this year. This ambitious scheme aims to construct 1 crore houses for urban poor and middle-class families among different population segments over the next five years, with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore and a government subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

PMAY-U 2.0 has been designed to extend financial assistance to urban poor and middle-class families for constructing, purchasing, or renting houses at affordable costs in urban areas. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision to ensure that every citizen has access to a pucca house, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

Special attention will be given to marginalized groups, including slum dwellers, SC/STs, minorities, widows, persons with disabilities, and other underprivileged sections of society. Additionally, groups like Safai Karmi, street vendors, artisans, anganwadi workers, and residents of slums/chawls will receive focused support under this scheme.

The PMAY-U 2.0 scheme is open to families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) segments who do not own a pucca house anywhere in the country.

The income criteria for eligibility are as follows:

EWS households: Annual income up to Rs 3 lakh.

LIG households: Annual income from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

MIG households: Annual income from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

The scheme includes the following key verticals to address the housing needs in urban areas:

1. Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC)

Financial assistance will be provided to eligible EWS families to construct new houses on their own available vacant land. States/UTs may also provide land rights (pattas) to landless beneficiaries.

2. Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)

This component provides financial assistance to EWS beneficiaries for owning houses constructed in partnership with States/UTs, cities, public, and private agencies. Additional grants, such as the Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) of ₹1,000 per sqm/unit, will be provided for projects using innovative construction technologies.

3. Affordable Rental Housing (ARH)

This vertical focuses on creating rental housing for working women, industrial workers, urban migrants, and other eligible beneficiaries. The ARH vertical will be implemented through two models: utilizing existing government-funded vacant houses and constructing new rental housing units. TIG of Rs 3,000 per sqm will be provided for projects using innovative technologies.

4. Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

The ISS vertical offers a 4% interest subsidy on home loans up to Rs 25 lakh for EWS/LIG and MIG families. The subsidy will be provided in five yearly installments, with a maximum subsidy of Rs 1.80 lakh.

The cost of house construction under PMAY-U 2.0 will be shared among the Ministry, State/UT/ULBs, and beneficiaries, with varying cost-sharing patterns depending on the region.

Additionally, the Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust (CRGFT) corpus has been increased from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore to support affordable housing loans.