Bhubaneswar: Calling upon the Police to modernise and adopt technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to realign with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

During the three-day DGP & IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister expanded the mantra of SMART Policing and directed them to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

He asked them to reduce the workload of the constabulary through the use of technology.

Modi calls upon the police to convert the challenge posed due to digital frauds, cybercrimes and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into an opportunity. He directed them to harness India’s double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and ‘Aspirational India’.

Discussing the success of hackathons at the conference in solving some key problems, the Prime Minister suggested to deliberate about holding the National Police Hackathons.

Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, the Prime Minister suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country.

PM Modi also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that the police station be made the focal point for resource allocation.

The two-day 59th DGP-IGP Conference, which concluded today, witnessed in-depth discussions on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter terrorism, LWE, cyber-crime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking.

The Prime Minister left for New Delhi this evening after attending the conference on November 30 & December 1.

In the statement, the PMO said: "In the valedictory session, PM Modi distributed President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his concluding address, PM Modi noted that wide-ranging discussions had been held during the conference, on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions."

It further said that "recalling the unparalleled contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PM Modi exhorted the entire security establishment from MHA to the Police Station level, to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve police image, professionalism and capabilities".

"Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives. Further, a review was undertaken of implementation of newly enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing as also the security situation in the neighborhood. PM Modi offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future," it read.

The DG-IG Conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home and Union Home Secretary.

The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all states and union territories as well as heads of the CAPF/CPOs physically, and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all states and union territories.

