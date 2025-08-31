Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, lauded Odisha’s canoeing player Rashmita Sahu for her remarkable journey in water sports and her recent success at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Highlighting the country’s first-ever water sports festival, the Prime Minister said over 800 athletes from across India took part in the event, with women showing participation almost equal to men. Madhya Pradesh bagged the maximum medals, followed by Haryana and Odisha.

During the programme, Modi interacted with Rashmita, who has so far won 41 medals, including 13 golds, at national-level events since taking up canoeing in 2017. Narrating her journey, Rashmita shared how she was inspired after seeing canoeing activities near her village and later joined the SAI Sports Centre at Jagatpur with her father’s support.

Speaking about her Kashmir debut, Rashmita said she clinched two gold medals, one in the singles 200m event and another in the 500m doubles event. “It was my first time in Kashmir and a wonderful experience. Winning two gold medals made it even more special,” she told the Prime Minister.

Besides water sports, Rashmita revealed her passion for running and football, adding that she has always been an all-rounder in school athletics. She also urged young athletes, especially girls, not to give up sports due to societal or academic pressures. “Sports not only bring medals for the country but also keep us healthy. The Khelo India scheme is helping many children financially and motivating them to move forward,” she said.

The Prime Minister praised her determination and her father’s encouragement in allowing her to pursue sports despite challenges. “Please convey my regards to your father, who gave such encouragement to his daughter. My best wishes are with you,” Modi said, signing off the conversation with a warm “Jai Jagannath.”