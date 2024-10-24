Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held discussion regarding preparedness for Cyclone Dana in a Central Cabinet meeting, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The CM said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to the Prime Minister while the Central Government is fully prepared to extend any necessary assistance to Odisha.

During the Central Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to providing all essential support as quickly as possible, said Majhi.

The CM today conducted a review meeting at the Lok Seve Bhawan here to assess the state's preparedness and response strategies. The meeting was attended by several ministers and senior administrative officials.

They apprised the Chief Minister on the precautionary steps being taken in the most vulnerable districts to safeguard the people. Representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also provided the latest updates on the cyclone's movement.

CM Majhi emphasized the need for all possible measures to ensure 'zero casualty' during the cyclone. He also stressed the importance of swift restoration of power and communication networks after the cyclone crosses the coast.