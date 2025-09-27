Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India’s first fully indigenous 4G stack along with more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The Rs 37,000 crore project, powered by homegrown technology, includes over 92,600 4G sites commissioned by BSNL, and an additional 18,900 sites funded under Digital Bharat Nidhi to connect 26,700 remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected villages, benefiting more than 20 lakh new subscribers. The towers are solar-powered, forming India’s largest cluster of green telecom sites.

Marking 25 years of BSNL, the rollout is expected to achieve 100% 4G saturation across the nation. Several Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar joined the programme virtually.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the initiative as a “giant leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” while the PMO highlighted that with over 92,000 sites, India’s telecom journey had shifted “from dependence to confidence,” boosting employment, exports, and fiscal revival.

During the programme, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects across sectors including railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing in Odisha.

Key Highlights of Projects:

Railways: Foundation for Sambalpur–Sarla rail flyover; dedication of Koraput–Baiguda and Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur line doublings; flagging off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Surat.

Higher Education: Expansion of eight IITs (Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna, Indore) with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, creating capacity for 10,000 new students and eight research parks.

Skill Development: Launch of MERITE scheme in 275 technical institutions; Odisha Skill Development Project Phase II, including new World Skill Centres, upgraded ITIs, and a Precision Engineering Building.

Digital Education: Free Wi-Fi facilities in 130 higher education institutions, benefiting 2.5 lakh students.

Healthcare: Upgradation of MKCG Medical College (Berhampur) and VIMSAR (Sambalpur) into super-speciality hospitals with expanded facilities.

Housing: Distribution of sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, providing pucca houses and financial aid to vulnerable families.

Addressing a public gathering at Amlipali, Jharsuguda, on the sixth day of Navaratri, PM Modi said the launch of BSNL’s swadeshi 4G network has digitally connected many remote villages of Odisha.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Jual Oram, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Earlier, the Prime Minister received a grand welcome with cultural performances. On the way to venue, he held a roadshow waiving at thousands of fans and supporters eagerly waiting for him in Jharsuguda.