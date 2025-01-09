Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and several other dignitaries.

On this occasion, the PM remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which departed from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and would travel to multiple destinations of touristic and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

Modi also inaugurated four exhibitions at the 18th PBD Convention as follows:

(i) Vishwaroop Ram - The Universal Legacy of Ramayana: This exhibition would present the timeless epic of Ramayana through a curated juxtaposition of traditional and contemporary art forms.

(ii) Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat. This exhibition would acknowledge the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the development of technology in the world.

(iii) Spread and Evolution of Indian diaspora in the world with a special focus on Mandvi to Muscat. This exhibition will showcase rare documents of people who had migrated from Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman.

(iv) Heritage and Culture of Odisha: The exhibition will showcase the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Odisha through its different art and craft forms and highlight its illustrious legacy.

Welcoming the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "In this sacred land of Lord Jagannath and Lord Lingaraj, I welcome the Indian diaspora from across the world. This is a time of vibrant festivals in India, from the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Makarsankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Magh Bihu."

"January 9 also holds historical significance as it marks the day Mahatma Gandhi returned to India in 1915 after a long stay abroad. Your presence here adds to the festive spirit of this occasion," he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in establishing the PBD, which has evolved into a vital platform to strengthen bonds between India and its diaspora.

"Together, we celebrate India, Indian-ness, our culture, progress, and our roots," he said.

Highlighting Odisha’s heritage, PM Modi said, "This land reflects India's rich legacy, with sites like the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, the Konark Temple, and ancient ports such as Tamralipti and Manikpatna. These treasures evoke immense pride."

Expressing gratitude to the diaspora, he added, "I have always considered diaspora members as our nation's ambassadors. The love and respect I receive from you worldwide remain unforgettable."

PM Modi underscored the role of Indian values in global respect for the diaspora.

"In the last ten years, I met several leaders of the country. Every leader of the world lauds the Indian diaspora. One of the main reasons for this is the social values, that you embed in the societies of the world. We are not just the 'mother of democracy,' but democracy is a part of our life; our way of living. We do not have to teach diversity, but our life goes along with diversity," he said.

The PBD Convention, organised by the Central government in collaboration with the Odisha state government, is being held from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar. Delegates from over 50 countries have registered for the event, themed "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat."

The valedictory session on Friday will feature closing remarks by President Droupadi Murmu, who will present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was first established in 2003 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a platform to recognise and engage with the overseas Indian community. It is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs, showcasing the diversity and progress of different Indian regions.

