Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with an Odia worker at the Gulf Spic Workers Camp in Kuwait during his visit to the country.

Modi greeted Babul, who hails from Ganjam district of Odisha, with 'Jai Jagannath' to initiate the conversation.

Introducing himself, Babul said he has been working in the Metal Department of Gulf Spic for 16 months.

Babul thanked the Prime Minister for giving Odisha the opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention-2025, as a result of which the state can showcase its culture to the rest of the world.

While Babul attributed India's rapid growth to the PM's leadership, Modi said the effort of 140 crore Indians is the driving force behind the nation's transformation.

Modi also praised Babul by saying that people like him, who send money to their family members in India by working in foreign countries, also contribute towards India's growth.

