Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today praised a group of women from Odisha's Keonjhar district, who are spreading awareness regarding forest fires through kirtans.

"The most beautiful glimpse of India's diversity is found in our folk songs and traditions, and our bhajans and kirtans are a part of this. But have you ever heard that people are made aware of forest fires through kirtans? You may not believe it, but amazing work is happening in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Here, there is a group named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali," the PM said.

"Along with devotion, today, this group is also chanting the mantra of environmental protection. The inspiration behind this initiative is Pramila Pradhan ji. To protect the forest and the environment, she has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs. Her troupe went from village to village. Through songs, people were made to understand how much damage forest fires cause. This example reminds us that our folk traditions are not something of the past; they still have the power to give direction to society," said Modi.

He also hailed a group of tribal women in the Mayurbhanj district for reviving the Santhali saree.

"There is a similar success story in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Here, more than 650 tribal women have revived the Santhali saree. Now these women are earning thousands of rupees every month. They are not just making clothes, but also carving their own identity," he said.