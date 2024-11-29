Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhubaneswar on a three-day visit to the state on Friday. He was accorded a grand welcome upon arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

PM Modi later in a carcade went to a special felicitation programme organised by Odisha BJP near the Airport where he addressed the buoyant party workers. As per party sources, he will later leave for the Governor’s house for a meeting.

He will be greeted by thousands of people gathered along the road to Raj Bhawan. Cultural troupes who came from different parts of the state will perform various traditional cultural programmes and will play musical instruments on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach the BJP state office in the evening and hold a meeting with the party MLAs, MPs, ministers and core committee members.

Later, he will have dinner and a photo session with party leaders.

PM Modi will leave the party office for Raj Bhavan at 8.30 p.m. in the evening. PM Modi will attend the All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhavan here.

The conference which has been inaugurated by Shah will be attended by the Principal Secretary to PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

The conference has earlier been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Odisha is hosting this conference for the first time.

Massive security arrangements have been made keeping in view the visit of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and other VVIPs.

