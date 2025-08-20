Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to BJD supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, and enquired about his health.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister wished Patnaik a speedy recovery and advised him to take adequate rest.

Modi also suggested that once Patnaik recovers, he should visit Delhi for a meeting.

Patnaik was admitted to the hospital on August 17 after he complained of uneasiness. Doctors treating him said he was suffering from dehydration. His condition has since stabilised, and he is responding well to treatment.