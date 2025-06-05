Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his nod to attend the celebration marking the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

He further said that all ministers will visit various districts assigned to them as part of the celebration. “Programmes will be organised in every district and every panchayat. Ministers will reach out to the people at the grassroots level, visiting each household to share details of the government’s performance over the past year,” Patra said.

He emphasised that the government will present a detailed report to the people, highlighting what the BJP had promised and what has been delivered since coming to power.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had visited New Delhi and extended a formal invitation to both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the celebration.