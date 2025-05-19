Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh on May 28 to discuss the Polavaram Project. This will be the first time that the Prime Minister will directly engage in talks with all four states on this matter.

The meeting assumes significance as the Polavaram project, a multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectric venture in Andhra Pradesh, has been mired in disputes for years. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have raised objections, and related petitions are currently under consideration in the Supreme Court.

Odisha is preparing to present its stance in the upcoming meeting. A preparatory meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to finalise the state's strategy.

Speaking to reporters, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state will firmly present its arguments during the meeting and will not compromise on its interests related to land, water, and the region's rights.

"Odisha will put forward all the necessary facts from the standpoint of its interests. The Water Resources Department will present our case with logic and evidence. We believe disputes can be resolved through mutual understanding and discussion," the Minister said.

He criticised the previous Odisha government, alleging that it dragged its heels in pursuing the legal battle over the Polavaram Project and chose to prioritise political interests.

"The former government ignored discussion-based resolutions and turned a deaf ear to the issue," Harichandan added.

The Polavaram Project has sparked concerns in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, particularly over flooding risks and potential displacement in tribal-dominated areas. With the Prime Minister stepping in directly, stakeholders are hopeful for a breakthrough, or at least a clearer roadmap to address long-standing issues.