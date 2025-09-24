Bhubaneswar: The Amrit Bharat Express connecting Brahmapur (Odisha) with Udhna (Surat, Gujarat) will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2025 through video conferencing.

On its inaugural run, the train will depart from the Brahmapur Railway Station at noon on September 27, 2025. The schedule for the regular run of this train will be notified shortly.

This service will be of special benefit to the many workers from Brahmapur and Ganjam districts employed in and around Surat. It will offer them a safer, more comfortable, quicker and more reliable mode of travel for return journeys, family visits and for other travel needs—supporting connectivity, lowering travel burden and contributing to socio-economic welfare of these communities.

Key Features of the Amrit Bharat Express:

The new Amrit Bharat Express is designed with modern amenities and safety features, especially for non-AC / sleeper / general-segment passengers. Some of its features include:

Fully non-AC trainset with combination of General (unreserved) and Sleeper class coaches, plus a Pantry Car, and guard/disabled-friendly rakes.

Improved interior aesthetics: Better design of seats and berths, more comfortable look and feel on lines similar to Vande Bharat Sleeper. Semi-automatic / semi-permanent couplers to reduce jerk during start/stop, thus improving ride comfort.

Push-pull operation: locomotives at both ends of train in some versions, improving acceleration, braking, turnaround, especially through curves and speed restricted sections.

Safety features:

• Crash-worthy design improvements.

• CCTV cameras in all coaches and in luggage areas.

• Fire suppression systems (aerosol based) in toilets and electrical compartments.

• EP-assisted braking system.

• Emergency talk-back system for communication between passengers and guard/train manager.

Improved passenger conveniences:

• USB Type-A and Type-C charging sockets with mobile charging points and holders by seats.

• Upgraded toilets (modular design, water-sensors, improved hygiene).

• Fully sealed gangways between coaches with quick release mechanisms for safe movement.

• Foldable snack tables, bottle holders, improved lighting (LED), and better ladder design for ease of access to berths.

Emphasis on affordability: Amrit Bharat trains are aimed at serving lower income / lower-middle income travellers, non-AC segments, ensuring enhanced comfort without steep fare hikes, aligning with policy of inclusive, affordable rail travel.

Railway is confident that this new train service will significantly enhance transport connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat, while offering dignity, safety, comfort and economic benefit to the travelling public — especially the large community of workers from Brahmapur and Ganjam.