Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now on a three-day visit to Odisha, will be served dinner at BJP office in the capital city here tonight.
The Prime Minister will be served the dinner soon after a meeting with the BJP ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders at the party office.
The Prime Minister and other dignitaries will be served fresh juice, veg snacks, soup and salad before the main course, said sources in the Odisha unit of BJP.
Quite a few popular Odia delicacies including Dalma, Santula, Janhi Aloo Rai and Chhenapoda, are on the menu for the high-profile dinner.
The detailed menu for the dinner:
Welcome Drinks
Fresh Juice
Lemon Cucumber Mint Mojito
Pink Passion
Soup
Broccoli Almond Soup (Veg)
Burnt Garlic Veg Soup (Veg)
English Bread Basket, Butter
Salad & Accompaniments
Garden Fresh Green Salad
Chickpea Salad with Fresh Corn
Fattoush
Dahi Papdi Chaat
Spinach and Lima Beens Salad
Dahi Vada
Mix Raita
Curd Rice
Papad/Pickle
Veg Main Course
Matar Paneer
Tawa Vegetable
Dry Fruit Malai Kofta Curry
Santula
Bhindi Bhurji
Aloo Methi
Dalma
Dal Makhani
Gujrati Kadhi
Plain Rice
Veg Dum Biriyani
Moonga Dal Khichdi Gujarati style
Roti
Chapati
Paratha
Matar Kachori
Desserts
Baked Gur Rasagulla
Chhena Poda
Nolen Gur Sandesh
Ice Cream
Notably, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the three-day conference of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the city here on November 30 and December 1.
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference earlier in the day.