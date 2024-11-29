Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now on a three-day visit to Odisha, will be served dinner at BJP office in the capital city here tonight.

The Prime Minister will be served the dinner soon after a meeting with the BJP ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders at the party office.

The Prime Minister and other dignitaries will be served fresh juice, veg snacks, soup and salad before the main course, said sources in the Odisha unit of BJP.

Quite a few popular Odia delicacies including Dalma, Santula, Janhi Aloo Rai and Chhenapoda, are on the menu for the high-profile dinner.

The detailed menu for the dinner:

Welcome Drinks

Fresh Juice

Lemon Cucumber Mint Mojito

Pink Passion

Soup

Broccoli Almond Soup (Veg)

Burnt Garlic Veg Soup (Veg)

English Bread Basket, Butter

Salad & Accompaniments

Garden Fresh Green Salad

Chickpea Salad with Fresh Corn

Fattoush

Dahi Papdi Chaat

Spinach and Lima Beens Salad

Dahi Vada

Mix Raita

Curd Rice

Papad/Pickle

Veg Main Course

Matar Paneer

Tawa Vegetable

Dry Fruit Malai Kofta Curry

Santula

Bhindi Bhurji

Aloo Methi

Dalma

Dal Makhani

Gujrati Kadhi

Plain Rice

Veg Dum Biriyani

Moonga Dal Khichdi Gujarati style

Roti

Chapati

Paratha

Matar Kachori

Desserts

Baked Gur Rasagulla

Chhena Poda

Nolen Gur Sandesh

Ice Cream

Notably, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the three-day conference of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the city here on November 30 and December 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference earlier in the day.