Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Bhubaneswar at around 4:15 PM on November 29, said Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal.

Following his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, a warm welcome will be presented to the Prime Minister. Modi will address a public meeting near the airport.

Samal elaborated the Prime Minister will hold a roadshow from the Airport Square to the Governor House Square.



Modi will then attend a meeting of party MPs, MLAs and office bearers at the Bhubaneswar party office, informed Samal.

After spending two hours at the party’s state headquarters, Modi will take part in the DGPs and IGs conference in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from November 29 till December 1.

Samal further stated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon on November 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval are also scheduled to attend the DGPs and IGs conference.