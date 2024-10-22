Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on November 15. Official sources said the Prime Minister will attend a programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Brisa Munda.

The sources further stated the Modi will launch the ‘Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana’ on the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the birthdate of Birsa Munda.

Under the yojana students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community in Odisha will receive one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000.

The aim is to check the drop-out rate among the students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes studying in Class 9 and 10 in government and aided schools, sources said.

ST students passing out from Class 8 and joining in Class 9 and similarly from Class 10 to Class 11, will receive the financial assistance under the Sahid Madho Singh Yojana.

This financial aid will help the tribal students meet expenses for their incidental requirements.