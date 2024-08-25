Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 17 as he will launch the Subhadra Yojana in the state, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.

The launch coincides with the Prime Minister's birthday.

"The BJP government in Odisha is delivering on all its electoral promises, with a strong commitment to empowering women in the state. The Subhadra Yojana marks a significant step in this regard," said Pradhan.

Earlier, on August 23, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlined the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

All women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be included under the scheme. Women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under the Subhadra scheme.

Similarly, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be excluded from the scheme.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana, revealed the Chief Minister.

The financial assistance under the scheme will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

To avail the benefits under this scheme, the women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. A call centre will also be set up for the scheme.

A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. To encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 will be given to each of them.