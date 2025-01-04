Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone for the proposed Rayagada Railway Division will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6, 2025.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Railway Division and inaugurate important railway infrastructure projects across the country through video conferencing at 11 AM on January 6.

Estimated to cost ₹107 Crore, the Rayagada Railway Division project will include several key components and enhance the region's railway infrastructure.

The headquarters of the division will be located in Rayagada. A modern DRM office building will be constructed with G+2 structure in a total plinth area of 12,000 sqm.

A divisional control office will be established to manage Railway Operations. Residences for officers and staff will be built to support the Division's workforce. Connecting roads will be developed for smoother transportation links.

The project will include adequate circulating areas and parking facilities. It will also feature rainwater harvesting systems to promote sustainability.

The project will enhance connectivity, improving transportation links in the region. It will boost regional economic growth, particularly in the tribal belt of South Odisha. It will also contribute to employment generation in the area.

Official sources said the establishment of the Division will lead to efficient management of operations in the region. The execution of these projects will result in closer connections with passengers and local industries.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Division will take place in Rayagada, Odisha, with the Prime Minister participating virtually from Jammu.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Jammu Railway Division and the Charlapalli New Terminal Station.

Minister of Railways, I&B and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will be also present at the occasion in Jammu.

Governor of Odisha, Kambhampati Hari Babu, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Government of India, Ravneet Singh Bittu will attend the event at Rayagada.