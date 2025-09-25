Bhubaneswar: In a landmark move to fortify railway infrastructure and enhance connectivity across Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone and launch three railway projects worth more than ₹1,700 crore.

These initiatives aim to elevate passenger convenience, boost freight transportation, and unlock fresh avenues for economic development throughout the state.

During the event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for:

● Rail Flyover between Sambalpur City and Sarla (₹273 crore): Designed to resolve a longstanding bottleneck at Sarla station, this flyover will ensure smooth and uninterrupted rail traffic on the heavily congested Sambalpur–Jharsuguda section—a critical corridor for coal, minerals, and industrial freight. This project will benefit the people of Sambalpur.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation:

● Doubling of the Koraput–Baiguda Rail Line (34 km, ₹481 crore): A vital upgrade to facilitate smooth train movement, promote the transport of minerals and agricultural produce, and stimulate industrial growth in the resource-rich, hilly Koraput region.

● Doubling of the Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur Rail Line (82 km, ₹955 crore): Paving the way for faster freight movement of iron ore from Bailadilla mines to steel plants nationwide, this crucial project will strengthen India’s growing steel industry while enhancing both passenger and freight services, benefiting Koraput district in Odisha and Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur and Udhna (Surat), directly linking Odisha with Gujarat.

This Amrit Bharat Express will benefit passengers from Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Balangir, and Nuapada in Odisha; Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam in Andhra Pradesh; Mahasamund, Raipur, and Durg in Chhattisgarh; Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra; and Tapi and Surat in Gujarat. Amrit Bharat Express will offer faster and more comfortable travel for passengers while strengthening economic and cultural bonds across eastern, central, and western India.

Together, these projects mark a transformative chapter in Odisha’s rail infrastructure development. They will reduce travel times, enhance safety and punctuality, support industrial expansion, and create employment opportunities for farmers, traders, youth, and workers statewide.