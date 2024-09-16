Bhubaneswar: In a historic move to enhance the railway infrastructure in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple significant railway projects in the state tomorrow.

These projects, with a combined investment of ₹2871 crores, are set to enhance rail connectivity, decongest key routes, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. The initiatives aim to strengthen the vital rail network across industrial, resource-rich, and tribal-dominated regions of Odisha.

The Prime Minister will dedicate four key railway sections to the Nation. These are… 25.394 KMs long Lanjigarh Road-Ambadola-Doikallu Railway Section part of Vizianagaram-Titilagarh 3rd Line Project at a cost of ₹432 Crores. This vital section will bolster capacity on the busy Vizianagaram-Titilagarh route, enhancing connectivity between western Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Enhanced connectivity will benefit passenger traffic and facilitate smoother freight movement. 22.94 KMs long Laxmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri Railway Section of Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project at a cost of ₹260 Crore. This project aimed at increasing train movement capacity in southern Odisha, this section will ease freight movement from resource-rich areas to major markets. 40.62 KMs long Dhenkanal-Sadashibapur-Hindol Road Railway Section of Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd & 4th Line Project ₹540 Crore. This project will further augment the capacity on the critical industrial route, ensuring smoother and faster transportation of goods. Similarly, 12.5 KMs long Bangurkela-Nowgaon Railway Section of Bondamunda-Ranchi Doubling Project ₹239 Crore. The doubling of this line will significantly reduce congestion and improve connectivity between Odisha and Jharkhand.

In addition to these dedications, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the following four future projects, marking the commencement of critical new railway developments. These projects are… 7 KMs long Flyover between Siju and Paradeep Coaching Yard ₹200 Crore which will eliminate surface crossings, ensuring smoother and uninterrupted train movements at Paradeep Port, one of India’s major trade hubs. Apart from this, Expansion of 18.51 KMs long Paradeep-Badabandha 3rd & 4th Line ₹300 Crore will boost capacity for both freight and passenger traffic, enhancing connectivity to Paradeep Port. Similarly, 10.93 Kms long Doubling of MCRL inner corridor phase-1 ₹152 Crore which will provide smooth evacuation of coal. The much awaited 41.9Kms long Jeypore-Nabarangpur New Line ₹748 Crore will connect the tribal-dominated regions of Jeypore and Nabarangpur, fostering economic growth and providing better access to markets and resources. This aspirational project will link the tribal-dominated areas of Jeypore and Nabarangpur, providing improved access to markets and services for the region's people. The new line is expected to play a transformative role in the economic upliftment of the area, promoting employment, trade, and mobility.

These projects are part of the government's larger vision to strengthen Odisha's rail network, ensuring better connectivity and facilitating the movement of goods and passengers across the state. By reducing congestion, improving connectivity to industrial hubs, and enhancing the capacity of key rail routes, these initiatives will not only support local economies but also contribute to the national economy.

The Indian Railways, as a lifeline for development, continues to spearhead infrastructure projects that promote trade, industry, and tourism, further integrating Odisha into India's fast-growing economy.