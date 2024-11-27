Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the performance of the BJP government in Odisha during his upcoming visit to the state on November 29.

This was revealed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal today.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital city here at 4.15 pm on November 29.

The Prime Minister will be accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at BPIA. Besides, a public meeting will be held near the airport, Samal said.

After spending a few minutes at the Raj Bhawan, the Prime Minister will reach the BJP office in the evening and preside over a meeting, attended by ministers, MLAs, MPs and party functionaries, Samal added.

“The meeting is expected to last for two hours. The Prime Minister will review the performance of the BJP government in Odisha. He will also take stock of the BJP organisation in the state. The Prime Minister will be served dinner at the BJP office. Some Odia dishes are likely to be in the menu,” Samal revealed.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) in the city here on November 30.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, meanwhile, reviewed the preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania and senior officials of SPG among others were present at the meeting.

“The Prime Minister will review the performance of BJP government in the state. This is a matter of pride that we will produce our report cards before the Prime Minister,” said the Panchayati Raj Minister.