Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on investors to seize the growing opportunities in Odisha, describing it as the "right time" to invest in the state.

Inaugurating and addressing the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', the flagship Global Investment Summit hosted by the State Government at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister highlighted the unprecedented participation of investors, which he noted has increased five to six times compared to previous editions of the event.

PM Modi underscored Eastern India’s historical role in the nation’s economic growth, identifying Odisha as a critical driver of development. “I consider Eastern India to be the growth engine of the country’s development, and Odisha plays a major role in this,” he said. He also pointed to the historical significance of the state’s ancient ports, which he described as “India’s gateway to South-East Asia.”

Highlighting the ongoing transformation in Odisha, the Prime Minister said the state is focused on reclaiming its rich past. He mentioned the recent visit of the President of Singapore and the interest expressed by ASEAN nations to enhance trade ties with Odisha, signalling growing international attention on the state.

“This is the time, the right time,” PM Modi asserted, urging investors to join Odisha’s growth journey. He assured them of the state’s potential for success, saying, “This is Modi’s guarantee.”

PM Modi also emphasized India’s ambition to become a global economic powerhouse, with Odisha emerging as a leader in diverse sectors, including food processing, petrochemicals, fisheries, IT, edutech, textiles, tourism, mining, and green energy. “Odisha stands as a symbol of the optimism and originality of new India,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s pursuit of becoming the third-largest economy and achieving a $5 trillion economy milestone. He praised the country’s shift towards value addition and highlighted the government’s efforts to establish industries that process local resources, thereby reducing reliance on raw material exports.

“The trend of seafood being processed abroad and reaching global markets is changing. Industries related to Odisha’s resources will be set up here, and our government is working in this direction,” PM Modi stated, underlining Odisha’s potential to be a hub for resource-based industries.