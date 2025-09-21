Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Odisha on September 27 may be cancelled owing to the possibility of heavy rainfall across the state. There is also speculation that the venue of his scheduled programme could be shifted.

According to reports, the Prime Minister may attend an event at Amulipali ground in Jharsuguda. However, there has been no official confirmation either from the BJP or from government authorities regarding the final decision.

Modi was originally scheduled to attend an event in Ganjam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in different parts of the state on September 27 due to consecutive low-pressure systems. This has raised concerns about the feasibility of the programme.

Preparations were already underway, with the Director General of Police reviewing security arrangements and the Chief Secretary holding a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan.

However, workers have now been asked to dismantle the tent erected at Rangeilunda in Ganjam, indicating possible cancellation.