Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha to attend DGP Conference starting November 29, informed BJP state vice president Golak Mohapatra today.

The government will announce the schedule for the PM and Home Minister's visit to Odisha soon, the BJP leader stated.

The DGP Conference is scheduled to be held from Nov 29 to 31 in Bhubaneswar.