PM Narendra Modi interacts with PMAY beneficiaries in Odisha capital, served 'khiri' on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Odisha for the launching of the Subhadra Yojana and a basket of projects today, interacted with beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban at Gadakan village in Bhubaneswar.

Chinmayee Dash profile image
by Chinmayee Dash
Updated
PM Modi met villagers at Gadakan and held talks with the beneficiaries before handing them over keys of their new houses under PM Awas Yojana.

Modi received a warm welcome from the villagers after his carcade reached Gadakan village at around 11.15 AM in Bhubaneswar.

As per the PM's tour programme, Modi visited one of the beneficiaries' home namely Antaryami Nayak and had an interaction with villagers.

Modi was served with 'khiri' (an authentic Odia sweet delicacy) on his 74th birthday there.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, PM Modi talked to villagers and received their queries during their brief stay at the village.

Following interaction, PM Modi advanced to Janata Maidan where he is scheduled to inaugurate 'much-hyped' Subhadra Yojana of Odisha Government benefitting lakhs of women in the state. the

