Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha to attend Mohan Majhi-led BJP government's first anniversary celebration on June 20.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the programme on the completion of one year of double-engine government in Odisha and submit first-year report card to people of Odisha highlighting the BJP government's achievements in various sectors," said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

“As the double-engine government marks one year in Odisha, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 11 years at the Centre. With 1+11 symbolizing unity and momentum, this double-engine government will now move forward with the speed of 111 in Odisha,” she said adding, “Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the BJP government's report card to the people of Odisha.”

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar by a special IAF flight at 3.40 pm on June 20. He will reach Janata Maidan at 4.15 pm to attend the completion of 1 year of the BJP government in Odisha programme following a grand road show from airport to the venue.

He is scheduled to stay at Janata Maidan till 5.30 pm. He will depart the venue at 5.35 pm and reach the airport at 5.45 pm by road. He will board the IAF aircraft at 5.50 pm towards Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for another official programme.