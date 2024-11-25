Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 29 and stay for three days here, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

PM Narendra Modi will be on a 3-day visit to the state to attend DGP and IG conference, which will be held in Odisha for the first time scheduled from November 29 till December 1.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar on November 29 night and stay till December 1 afternoon, Harichandan said.

PM Modi will remain present at the conference till the end of the 3-day event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval are also scheduled to grace the occasion along with the PM.

Prime Minister's 3-day stay in the state indicates that Odisha is the focus of the Central Government. The state will be a path to the development of the eastern region, scripting a new chapter in the country's development, the BJP leader said.