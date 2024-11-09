Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 15 to inaugurate a programme to mark 150th birth anniversary of eminent freedom fighter Birsa Munda, informed Panchayatiraj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik today.

The programme titled 'Janjati Gourav Diwas' dedicated to martyr Birsa Munda will continue for a year, the Minister said.

"The birth anniversary of Saheed Birsa Munda will be observed as the Adivasi Gourav Diwas for people belonging to tribal communities. The year-long programme will be launched on November 15 and special gram sabhas and training camps will be organised in tribal-dominated villages across India," he said.

On special occasion, special palli sabhas and training programmes will also be organised in 7667 tribal-dominated revenue villages under 2408 gram panchayats in 234 blocks of 27 districts of Odisha.

The Panchayatiraj Department of Odisha Government has directed the officials regarding the programme.

As per the order, the sarpanches will preside over the meetings.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, will be implemented in the state, the Minister informed.

The legislation will be tabled in the next session of the Assembly. Ahead of the implementation of PESA Act, special awareness programme will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, he said.