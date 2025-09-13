Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 27 to attend a public meeting in Berhampur, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed on Saturday.

“There will be a massive public rally in Berhampur on September 27, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Details of other programmes scheduled during his visit will be shared later,” Pujari said.

He further explained, “As per protocol, a list of proposed programmes is sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for approval. The final schedule is fixed accordingly. We have also requested the PMO to include one more programme in the itinerary. If approved, we will request the Prime Minister to attend two events in a single day.”

According to BJP sources, efforts are underway to invite the Prime Minister to attend at least six programmes in Odisha this year.