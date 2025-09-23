Bhubaneswar: The venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Odisha on September 27 has been shifted from Berhampur to Jharsuguda, the state BJP announced on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Amlipali Ground in Jharsuguda. Entire Odisha is ready to welcome him,” said Jharsuguda BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

The rally was earlier planned at Chhatrapur in Berhampur. However, the programme was moved following IMD's weather alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern Odisha districts—Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri—on September 27. The adverse weather conditions are likely to persist till September 29 due to consecutive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.