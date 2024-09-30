Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: In continuance with the efforts to uplift the lives of tribals in Odisha, the Central Government will construct 147-km roads in the tribal-dominated districts of the State.

Official sources said the new road project to come up in Deogarh, Gajapati, Mohana, Rayagada, Baliguda, Malkangiri, Gunupur, Sundargarh areas will provide better connectivity to tribals.

During his visit to Jharkhand on October 2, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over ₹83,300 crore in Hazaribag including the road projects in Odisha.

The Prime Minister will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over ₹79,150 Crore. The Abhiyan will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than five crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 States and UTs. It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by various 17 Ministries and Department of Government of India.

In order to boost the educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over ₹1,360 crore.

It includes more than 1,380 kms of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels. Further, he will also unveil a series of landmark achievements under PM JANMAN, which include, electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 Villages, operationalization of 275 Mobile medical units, operationalization of 500 Anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG Villages with ‘Nal se Jal’.