Jharsuguda: Delivering speedy justice in rape cases of two minor boys, the Special POCSO Court sentenced a youth to 25 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of sexually assaulting them.

Within 55 days of registration of FIR in the minor boy rape cases, the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under POCSO Act, Puja Sarangi completed the hearings and convicted the youth, Ajit Nag while examining the witnesses and evidences. She pronounced the quantum of punishment to Nag today.

On March 23, 2025, a woman lodged a complaint at the Brajrajnagar Police Station alleging that one Ajit Nag of the same village, where she is living, took her 11-year-old son to the Haltanki (Old OPM Building) in a two-wheeler. Nag then sexually assaulted the minor boy there. The incident occurred at around 5 PM on March 21, 2025.

Even though the minor boy resisted, Nag assaulted him and threatened of strangulation, if he discloses it to anyone, the complainant added.

Upon his return to home, the victim boy narrated his ordeal to mother.

The complainant added Ajit Nag had sexually assaulted her son on several occasions earlier.

The victim boy told her mother Nag had also sexually assaulted his nephew and other boys from the same locality.

Nag was arrested on March 27, on the fourth day of the FIR registration, and was chargesheeted on April 8, 2025.

A Brajrajnagar PS Case no 93/25 dated 23/03/2025 u/s 137(1)(b)/115(2)/351(2) BNS r/w 6 POCSO Act was registered.

It is worth to mention that Nag was previously sent to jail custody in connection with a rape case.