Bhadrak: Police busted a sex racket operating at a hotel in Odisha's Bhadrak district last night after an officer posed as a customer to expose it.

Cop Goes Undercover to Expose the Racket

As per reports, a police officer posed as a customer and visited the hotel in Bhadrak town with a plan to bust the sex racket. After negotiating a deal, the officer rented a room with a sex worker. Moments later, a police team stormed into the room, rescuing the sex worker and securing the officer.

During the operation, it was revealed that the hotel staff had accepted ₹2,000 from the officer in exchange for the illicit service. As a result, the police detained both the sex worker and the hotel’s caretaker for further investigation.

Multiple Locations Raided Across Bhadrak

The crackdown did not stop at one location. Police extended their raids to several other spots, including hotels in Charampa and Asura. At a tailoring shop near Charampa, officers rescued a sex worker and arrested a young man from a public restroom. Furthermore, another sex worker was rescued from a hotel.

Sex Racket Spread Across Hotels and Rented Houses

According to police sources, sex workers were operating from various hotels and rented accommodations across Bhadrak district. Police have intensified efforts to identify and raid such locations to dismantle the network.

Arrests Made as Investigation Continues

So far, police have rescued three sex workers and arrested two young men. Officials have indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.