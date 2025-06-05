Cuttack: A life-threatening mishap was narrowly averted at Cuttack Railway Station on Thursday morning, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of Police Constable Tulu Behera. The constable’s prompt action saved the life of a 44-year-old passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. when Md. Mujahir, a resident of Mirjapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, attempted to board Train No. 22503 (Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express) en route to Kishanganj. In a moment of misjudgment, he lost his balance and fell dangerously close to the gap between the moving train and the platform.

Witnessing the situation unfold, Constable Tulu Behera, who was on duty at the station, sprang into action. He immediately rushed forward, grabbed Mujahir’s hands, and pulled him to safety, just seconds before a possible fatal accident.

The courageous act has drawn praise from top police officials. Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Y.B. Khurania, announced a cash reward of ₹2,500 for Constable Behera in recognition of his exemplary service.

Additional Director General (ADG), Coastal Security and Railways, Arun Bothra, also commended the constable for his presence of mind and bravery.

The Odisha Police lauded the incident as an outstanding example of dedication to public safety.