Bhubaneswar: Vishal Das, son of former Odisha minister Naba Das, was detained late last night by police in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. Along with Vishal, several Samiti members and a village Sarpanch were also taken into custody by cops from the Saraipali Police Station.

The detentions occurred on the eve of a crucial no-confidence vote against the Chairman of Odisha’s Kirmira block, scheduled for Friday morning.

Vishal claimed their detention was illegal and appealed for intervention. “We have been illegally detained at a police station in Chhattisgarh. Our lives are under threat. We urge the Odisha government and the police DG to intervene and ensure our safety,” he said.

Former Odisha MLA Dipali Das, Vishal's sister, accused the police of acting under political pressure. “No-confidence proceedings against the Kirmira block Chairman were slated for 10:30 am today. However, Jharsuguda police, allegedly under the SP’s instructions, detained our supporters around 1 am and handed them over to Chhattisgarh police. When my brother went to check on their situation, he was also detained,” Dipali alleged.

She further criticized the BJP, alleging that the detentions were an attempt to undermine democracy. “This shows the BJP’s fear of losing the no-confidence vote. They are resorting to undemocratic measures to suppress opposition voices,” she said.

Police were yet to comment on the matter.